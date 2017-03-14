1 dead, 2 injured after home invasion in northwest valley

Metro Police are investigating a home invasion in the northwest valley that left one person dead and two injured.

Police say one man was killed and another was wounded after binding a couple with duct tape in their home on Monday. Investigators say it appears the homeowner escaped from his bonds, retrieved a firearm and shot the suspects.

The incident happened about 10:30 p.m. in the 8000 block of Hesperides Avenue, near West Elkhorn and Cimarron roads.

The female occupant of the home was shot in the arm and was in stable condition at University Medical Center, police said.

Police said the homeowner shot both intruders but it was unclear who shot the woman.

The second suspect in the invasion drove himself to Centennial Hills Hospital with a gunshot wound to the buttocks and was then taken to UMC, police said.

Investigators say the car with California plates he drove to the hospital was at the crime scene earlier that night.

The suspects and victims were in their 20s, police said.

Police said the victims still had duct tape on them when officers arrived and were “pretty shaken up.”

There were no signs of forced entry, but the episode was being investigated as a home invasion, Metro Lt. Dan McGrath said.

Las Vegas Sun reporter Jesse Granger and the Associated Press contributed to this report.