Medical episode may have triggered fatal Monday crash

A driver possibly suffering from a medical episode caused a five-vehicle crash in which he died and another driver was injured in Henderson Monday afternoon, according to city police.

Officers removed the 54-year-old man from his vehicle and provided CPR, but the man died at a hospital, police said.

The crash was reported about 1:45 p.m., near Warm Springs Road and Stephanie Street, police said.

The driver, who has not been identified, had lost control of his vehicle and struck multiple others, police said. Investigators are examining the possibility of a medical episode causing the man to lose control.

Impairment and speeding are not suspected to be factors in the crash, police said.

A man in one of the other vehicles was hospitalized with injuries not deemed life-threatening, police said.