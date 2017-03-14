Metro to conduct sobriety checkpoint on St. Patrick’s Day

If you're partying in commemoration of St. Patrick's Day, find a designated driver as Metro Police on Friday will conduct a sobriety checkpoint in Las Vegas, the agency said today.

Furthermore, Southern Nevada authorities for the next two weeks will avail extra resources to spot impaired driving, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

During the checkpoint, which is scheduled from 7 p.m. Friday to 3 a.m. Saturday, officers also will be on the lookout for underage drinkers, police said.

The location of the checkpoint was not provided, but police said that the last time there was a checkpoint there, 32 drivers were arrested on suspicion of impairment.

"The checkpoint will focus on identifying drug- and alcohol-impaired drivers to include juveniles, young adults and older adults before they get involved in a collision," police said in a news release.

NHP emphasized that driving while impaired has "life-changing consequences," the agency said today. "Don’t rely on the luck of the Irish — if you drive impaired, you will be arrested."

Drivers who encounter suspected impaired drivers are encouraged to contact 911, NHP said.