Teen arrested in robbery of woman outside Sam’s Town

Metro Police say they have arrested a teen suspected of pushing an elderly woman down and stealing her purse outside of Sam’s Town on March 1.

The 17-year-old was booked Saturday at the Clark County Detention Center on counts of robbery and battery with substantial bodily harm, police said.

The suspect followed the victim as she left the casino, pushed her to the ground, causing severe injuries, and stole her purse, police said. He fled the scene, evading security guards, police said.

Two other people who stood by during the robbery are no longer being sought, police said.