UNLV law school moves up in U.S. News rankings

UNLV’s Boyd School of Law is the 62nd best law school in the country, according to rankings released today by U.S. News & World Report. It is Boyd’s highest-ever ranking, 16 spots higher than last year.

The U.S. News rankings of 197 law schools accredited by the American Bar Association are based on a weighted average of 12 measures of quality.

Boyd came in at 62nd overall, tied with Rutgers and Case Western Reserve University.

Individual measures where Boyd scored well include legal writing (2nd), dispute resolution (9th), part-time law programs (19th) and law school diversity (46th).

Not surprisingly, Yale, Stanford and Harvard claimed the top three spots on the list.