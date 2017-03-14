Vegas Golden Knights hire equipment manager

Vegas Golden Knights
Tuesday, March 14, 2017 | 2:41 p.m.
The Vegas Golden Knights have hired Chris Davidson-Adams as the team’s first head equipment manager, General Manager George McPhee announced today.
Davidson-Adams will be responsible for all player equipment, skate sharpening, transport, purchasing and inventory, as well as overseeing the Golden Knights equipment staff.
Davidson-Adams has worked closely with Golden Knights Senior Vice President Murray Craven since October, assisting with the development and construction of the practice facility at Downtown Summerlin.
Davidson-Adams has been a professional hockey equipment manager for 21 seasons. He has worked more than 1,000 games for six different teams, including the Dallas Stars. He was also the head equipment manager for the 2007 NHL All-Star Game in Dallas.
