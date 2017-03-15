Person in critical condition after bee attack in North Las Vegas

A person was critically injured in a bee attack behind a shopping center this afternoon, according to the North Las Vegas Fire Department.

The incident happened about 2:30 p.m. behind stores near Craig Road and Simmons Street, Fire Department Capt. Cedric Williams said. The victim was hospitalized in critical condition, he said.

Two other people also were injured, but they were treated and released, Williams said.

A beekeeper was called to try to save as many bees as possible, but authorities will “do whatever it takes to keep residents safe,” Williams said.

No businesses were evacuated.

Further details were not immediately available.