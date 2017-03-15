Sandoval discusses health care concerns with White House

Cathleen Allison / AP

CARSON CITY — Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval says he is voicing to the White House concerns about a Republican bill to remake federal health care.

Sandoval said Wednesday that U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price is calling governors to promise more flexibility in Medicaid and faster waiver consideration.

Sandoval says he told Price on their Tuesday call that his primary concern remains protecting more than 300,000 Nevadans who gained coverage after he expanded Medicaid.

He's worried there could be a lengthy wait list for parents to seek alternative federal assistance to insure children who would lose coverage under the GOP proposal.

Sandoval says a provision of the bill would base future Medicaid funding on 2016 statistics, which could drop Nevada aid by as much as $300 million annually.