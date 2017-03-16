Police ID woman found dead, burned at apartment complex

A woman whose body was found burned at an apartment complex Saturday morning has been identified as 20-year-old Geranique Bentley, according to Metro Police.

No arrests have been announced and no information on a suspect or possible motive has been released, police said.

Bentley’s cause of death and place of residence had not been determined as of this afternoon, according to the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

On Saturday morning, a passerby discovered the body about 11 a.m. near a wall in a secluded corner of the complex, 737 Rock Springs Drive, near Rainbow Boulevard and Washington Avenue, police said.

Investigators believe Bentley was killed before her body was set on fire, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro at 702-828-3421. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.