Best Bets: St. Patrick’s Day at O’Sheas, Spring Fling at Red Rock and more for your Las Vegas weekend

Erik Kabik

This weekend is gonna be huge. March Madness and St. Patrick’s Day? This is what Las Vegas was made for. Here are some diverse entertainment options to chart your course through the fun.

O’SHEAS BLOQ PARTY There once was a time when a scrappy little casino called O’Sheas, sandwiched on the Strip between Imperial Palace and the Flamingo, was the undisputed champion of Las Vegas St. Patrick’s Day parties — mostly because its cheap drinks made every day a celebration. It closed five years ago, but Caesars Entertainment brought O’Sheas back to life as a bar, music and gaming space inside the Linq. The St. Paddy’s Day party also lives on and has only gotten bigger, now including a parade, live bands, bagpipers and other entertainment stretching up and down the Linq Promenade (under the High Roller observation wheel) with food and drink specials at several venues. At O’Sheas, it’s all about the $6 pints of Guinness or green beer and $8 shots of Jameson. The part starts at noon Friday. March 17, free.

Related content The Sun's event calendar

SPRING FLING At about 6 p.m. Friday night, it’ll be 80something degrees and the sun will just be starting to creep away. There are a lot of places you could be then, but not many will be better than the Red Rock Resort’s oasis-like Sandbar Pool, where the Mix 94.1 FM Spring Fling will be starting, offering sets from acoustic singer/songwriter Andy Grammer, multiplatinum performer Gavin DeGraw and catchy rhythmic pop-rockers One Republic. March 17, tickets at 702-797-7777 or ticketmaster.com.

BOYZ II MEN With so many superstar musical residencies on the Strip these days, it’s easy to lose track of an act you really want to see — like one of the most successful R&B groups of all time rolling out all their hits like they haven’t missed a beat. Multiple Grammy winners Boyz II Men return to their Terry Fator Theater gig Friday through Sunday at the Mirage. March 17-19, tickets at 702-792-7777 or mirage.com.

JON LOVITZ & DANA CARVEY REUNITED After all that basketball (and green beer) you’ll be looking for some laughs. Head over the Foundry at SLS to catch two of your favorite Saturday Night Live comedy veterans getting wild and woolly. March 17-18, tickets at 702-761-7617 or ticketmaster.com.

ROD STEWART: THE HITS Rod Stewart has made the prestigious Colosseum stage his own many times over since he began performing at the Caesars Palace mega-theater more than five years ago, but this weekend’s shows will be his first in Las Vegas as Sir Roderick, since he was knighted in October. Expect a royal welcome when catch this show. March 17-18, tickets at 888-929-7849 or axs.com.