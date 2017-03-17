Man who preyed on small-business owners pleads guilty

A man who was part of a group that duped more than $5 million from at least 390 small-business owners today pleaded guilty to committing wire fraud, according to the office of the U.S. attorney for the district of Nevada.

In sentencing, Gregory Villegas, 37, will face a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, acting U.S. Attorney Steven Myhre’s office said in a news release.

The victims were business owners trying to get grant funding from 2008 to 2012, officials said.

Villegas, Christine Gagnon, Mickey Gines and other associates pretended to run companies that obtained grants for the victims from public and private sources, officials said. They would charge advance fees.

The conspirators would then harass the victims for more money for goods and services, in return only providing excuses for the delays with the fictitious grants, officials said. The suspects instead pocketed the money, which totaled more than $5.3 million.

To avoid detection, the conspirators used several aliases, officials said.

Christine Gagnon was convicted in 2014 and is awaiting sentencing next month, officials said. Mickey Gines was convicted the following year and will be sentenced this summer.

More people are believed to be involved in the scam, officials said.