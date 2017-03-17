Police: Rider killed when SUV turns in front of motorcycle

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Monday night in the southwest valley, according to Metro Police.

The accident happened about 9 p.m. at Russell Road and Palm Street, near Mountain Vista Street, police said.

The 24-year-old rider was headed west on Russell Road when an SUV driven by a 71-year-old Las Vegas man turned in front of him, police said.

The motorcyclist was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Police said the driver of the SUV cooperated with investigators and showed no signs of impairment.