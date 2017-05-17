Man, 23, arrested on murder count in northeast valley shooting

Wednesday, May 17, 2017 | 12:30 p.m.
Police arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with a fatal shooting Tuesday night in the northeast valley, according to Metro Police.
Russell Fotter, who was booked at the Clark County Detention Center on a count of murder, is suspected of shooting a man following a fight, police said.
The shooting happened about 6:30 p.m. in the 4100 block of Eileen Street, near Alexander and Walnut Roads, police said.
Police said they found a man with a gunshot wound inside a home. He was taken to University Medical Center and pronounced dead.
Investigators believe Fotter was involved in a physical altercation with the victim, retrieved a handgun and shot him, according to police.