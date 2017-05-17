Person suffers smoke inhalation in Bunkerville house fire

A person was hospitalized for smoke inhalation after a house fire in Bunkerville on Tuesday night, according to the Clark County Fire Department.

Information about the person’s condition was not released.

The fire, reported about 6:15 p.m. in the unincorporated town about 80 miles north of Las Vegas, appears to have started in a trailer on the property and spread to a tree and the attic of the house, officials said. It took about an hour to put out the blaze, officials said.

The Southern Nevada chapter of the American Red Cross was assisting a man and woman displaced by the fire, officials said.