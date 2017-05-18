Subcommittee OKs $5.6 billion for Nevada public schools

CARSON CITY — A budget subcommittee has approved a tentative budget of more than $5.6 billion to support Nevada’s public schools for the next two years, giving modest raises to teachers and continuing some programs to improve the education system.

Steve Canavero, state superintendent of public instruction, said the subcommittee followed most of Gov. Brian Sandoval’s recommendations, meaning the state’s average financial support for a student will rise from $5,744 to $5,896 next fiscal year and to $5,958 in fiscal 2019.

Chris Daly of the Nevada State Education Association, which represents teachers, called it a “status quo budget.” He said public schools have been underfunded and that “we need to do more.”

The subcommittee agreed with the governor’s recommendation to hire 264 more teachers to keep the average classroom at 21.8 students.

Under the proposed budget, the average teacher’s salary would increase from $56,041 to $57,162 next year and to $58,305 the following year. There is also money set aside to cover a 3.5 increase in insurance costs for teachers next year and 4 percent the following year.