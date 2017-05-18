Tips to help workers stay healthy in the workplace

Did you know the average office worker sits 10 hours a day?

According to the British Journal of Sports Medicine, this includes time behind the desk and after-work activities such as watching television and surfing the internet. Studies suggest sitting for prolonged periods of time increases the risk for heart disease, diabetes and cancer, even among people who exercise regularly. So how do office workers stay productive while on the job and help safe guard their health?

One solution may be employer-based wellness programs. Many companies, including Health Plan of Nevada, recognize the need for employees to stay healthy in the workplace and are committed to helping and encouraging healthy habits. In fact, about 70 percent of employers already offer wellness programs, and 8 percent more plan to do so in the next year, according to the Society for Human Resource Management.

These programs are also becoming more sophisticated, with some featuring wearable activity trackers. Wearable fitness trackers are small devices worn around the wrist or clipped onto clothing that track the user’s daily activity. The devices are paired with an app or website that logs the information and reports it to the user.

Employers nationwide are expected to incorporate more than 13 million activity trackers into their wellness programs by 2018, according to technology consultancy Endeavors Partners. That’s important, considering a study in Science & Medicine showed people tend to overestimate how much exercise they get each week by more than 50 minutes, and they underestimate sedentary time by more than two hours. People who use wearable devices may be better able to monitor and hold themselves accountable for their physical activity.

While many people focus on reaching 10,000 steps each day, Health Plan of Nevada encourages people aim for the F.I.T. goals, which stands for frequency (300 steps in five minutes, six times a day), intensity (3,000 steps in 30 minutes), and tenacity (10,000+ total daily steps). Not sure what those numbers translate to in the real world? Here are a few illustrations to show just how you can stay F.I.T.

■ Frequency: Help achieve this by shopping for groceries, mopping the floor, dancing, washing a car or gardening, just to name a few

■ Intensity: Help achieve this by taking an aerobics class, playing tennis, mowing the lawn, going for a 15 minute run, or walking for 30 minutes

■ Tenacity: What does 10,000 steps a day look like? Here’s what approximately 10,000 steps looks like in Las Vegas:

• A stroll on the Strip — one trip from Mandalay Bay to Stratosphere

• Climbing up Stratosphere — seven trips up to the top (108 floors and 1,455 stairs)

• Fremont Street Experience — seven saunters down the canopied walkway (1,500 feet)

• One hike on the White Rock-Willow Springs path at Red Rock Canyon

• Two laps around Downtown Summerlin.

•••

Getting additional steps at work is a good option too. Some ideas include parking in the farthest row in the parking lot, taking the stairs instead of the elevator, selecting the printer farthest away from your desk, and setting an alarm to remind you to move every hour.

Another important factor many people struggle with at the office is eating well — a big slice of birthday cake can up your daily calorie count. One option is to bring your own lunch. Our healthy recipe website features ideas for nutritious meals, snacks, side dishes and salads. See www.uhc.com/health-and-wellness/healthy-recipes.

And, when you do go out to lunch with a co-worker, try to put some thought in your dining decision — what spots will have more healthful choices? Lastly, stash healthy snacks at your desk such as raw almonds, fresh fruit and individual-sized applesauce.

It can be tricky to stay healthy in the workplace, but with some effort to make healthier choices combined with many companies’ new programs and desire to help encourage and inspire wellness, it may be possible to stay F.I.T. in the office and achieve your health goals.

Dr. Laurine Tibaldi is the chief medical officer of Health Plan of Nevada