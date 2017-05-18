Tips when searching for a senior living community

The baby boomer population is reaching their “golden years.” The kids have moved out, and that big house — once ideal for a family of five or six — is too much to maintain. Senior living communities represent the next step. It’s a matter of convenience, as services such as ready-made meals and planned on-and off-site activities are appealing luxuries for many.

Senior living has come a long way. One-size-fits-all communities have been replaced by customized homes that emphasize independence and amenities. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the number of individuals between ages 65 and 85 in the U.S. will double between 2010 and 2030. In Clark County, new residents comprise of roughly 30 percent seniors.

As the senior population continues to expand, so too will the demand for upscale senior living communities. The industry has figured out that the cookie-cutter model won’t cut it anymore. The end result is that the options for quality senior communities have increased significantly.

What should you look for in a senior living community?

Trust your first impression

As you tour a senior living community for the first time, focus on the environment. I’m not talking about the shiny bells and whistles, like the expensive chandelier hanging in the foyer or colorful floral arrangement at the concierge desk. Do people there — residents and team members — appear happy and engaged? Does it have a comfortable, “home-like” environment, or is it sterile, dirty and cold?

Are you greeted warmly or left to your own devices? When you see residents interacting with team members, is it two-way conversation or are the employees talking at residents rather than engaging them?

Think of your future

Does the community work with local organizations to have a voice during political and legislative initiatives as policies and procedures are being changed? Is my potential senior living home an advocate for my health care needs?

Communities should have health care resources readily available to their residents 24/7/365.

Ratings are important, but not everything

A senior community’s ratings can often provide a starting point, but it’s not the complete story. It merely provides a resource for you to ask questions.

For example, skilled nursing services are rated by the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), a government agency. CMS established a Five-Star Quality Rating System, which takes factors like staff ratings, onsite inspections and 11 different clinical and physical measures into account.

Assisted living services are surveyed by individual states, and in Nevada, they use a letter rating system, which are typically available through state health websites.

These surveys and on-site inspections are gleaned from snapshot visits to the communities and the metrics provided may not take into account nuances within the community. For example, the clinical measures in skilled nursing may not take into consideration the population that community serves, such as high acuity, dementia, or other specialty programs. Visit the community and ask questions, particularly regarding the ratings.

Recreational needs

When researching a senior living community, ask yourself: “Does it align with my quality of life expectations and encourage me to engage in activities I enjoy?”

Most communities offer a full suite of luxuries, such as activities and outings, on-site salons, laundry/linen services, pre-paid gourmet meals and golf courses. But just because a community is aesthetically beautiful doesn’t mean it’s the right place for you.

Senior living communities are not inexpensive. Why pay for things you don’t need?

Personalization

Keep in mind whether you can customize your residence and day-to-day schedule. Is the apartment furniture and wall decor negotiable? If you require skilled nursing care, can the community accommodate your scheduling preferences? For example, do you prefer therapy in the morning or afternoon?

Finding the perfect senior living community isn’t easy, but it’s worth the effort.

Jonathan Boyar is the executive director of Las Ventanas at Summerlin, an active adult living community. For more information, visit lasventanaslv.com.