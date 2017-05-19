Best Bets: SPF Festival, John Fogerty, Billboard Music Awards and more for your Las Vegas weekend

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Some of the biggest names in music today are filing onto the Las Vegas Strip this weekend, and that's just for two events at the Cosmopolitan and T-Mobile Arena. Here's the lowdown on those and other entertainment opportunities Friday through Sunday.

BILLY RAY CYRUS Station Casinos and 95.5 FM The Bull bring the Achy Breaky one himself to the Rocks Lounge at Red Rock Resort for an intimate acoustic performance, Q&A session and meet and greet — and it’s all free. May 19, info at 702-797-7777 or redrocklasvegas.com.

SPF FESTIVAL Tickets are already sold out for the CBS Radio weekend music festival kickoff concert Friday night starring Linkin Park at the Cosmopolitan’s Chelsea, but Saturday’s pop, dance and R&B lineup at the Boulevard Pool will raise your spirits, including the Joe Jonas-led group DNCE, acclaimed actress and singer Hailee Steinfeld, crooner Jason Derulo and more. May 19-20, info at 702-698-7000 or cosmopolitanlasvegas.com.

JOHN FOGERTY The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee made his Wynn Las Vegas debut in March with a rousing series of shows at Encore Theater featuring Creedence Clearwater Revival classics and solo hits like “Down on the Corner,” “Fortunate Son” and “Have You Ever Seen the Rain.” You have five more chances to see him here. May 19-20 (and continuing May 24, 27 and 28), info at 702-770-9966 or wynnlasvegas.com.

ALONZO BODDEN Las Vegas’ current streak of big-name comedy headliners is impressive, but let’s not overlook Brad Garrett’s Comedy Club at the MGM Grand, where you’ll find the great Alonzo Bodden this week. The regular panel member on NPR’s Wait Wait … Don’t Tell Me starred in his second Showtime special last year and recently performed at Comedy Masala International in Pakistan. May 19-21, info at 866-740-7711 or mgmgrand.com.

BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS The list of awards shows held in Las Vegas continues to grow, but good luck finding one with more stars than this one. The Chainsmokers, Cher, Miley Cyrus, Celine Dion, Drake, Imagine Dragons, John Legend, Bruno Mars, Nicki Minaj and Ed Sheeran are all among the scheduled performers for Sunday’s show at T-Mobile Arena, broadcast live on ABC. May 21, info at 702-692-1600 or billboardmusicawards.com.