County cracking down on short-term rentals over Memorial Day weekend

Residents in unincorporated Clark County may want to think twice about renting out their homes this Memorial Day weekend.

The county announced today that code enforcement officers will target illegal home rentals next weekend. The complaint-driven crackdown will rely on residents reporting possible infractions.

Homeowners in violation of short-term rental laws may be fined $1,000 per day.

Renting out a home or room for less than 30 days has been illegal in the county since 1998, but websites such as Airbnb and HomeAway have made the practice commonplace.

According to the data site AirDNA, which does not distinguish between unincorporated parts of Clark County and those within city limits, there were 4,541 active rentals in Las Vegas between May 2015 and April 2017.

Unincorporated Clark County includes Blue Diamond, Bunkerville, Enterprise, Goodsprings, Indian Springs, Jean, Laughlin, Lone Mountain, Lower Kyle, Moapa, Moapa Valley, Mountain Springs, Mount Charleston, Paradise, Red Rock, Sandy Valley, Spring Valley, Sunrise Manor, Whitney and Winchester. (Still not sure what jurisdiction a home is in? Try this interactive map from the county or this one.)

Clark County has conducted similar crackdowns over past holiday weekends.

The county banned short-term rentals over concerns they could disrupt neighborhoods, pose safety concerns because they are not regulated or inspected like hotels and motels, and that they artificially inflate home rental costs by reducing the number of units for people looking for long-term housing. Additionally, operators of short-term rentals don’t pay local taxes on them.

Residents wanting to report illegal short-term rentals can file a complaint with the county online or by calling 702-455-4191.

For more information, visit the Clark County website.