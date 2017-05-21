Recipe: Short rib pappardelle

Contestants on cooking shows routinely get eliminated when they use dried pasta instead of making their own. Corporate Chef Matt Frensinski says making pasta from scratch is “actually very simple — flour, eggs and water is all you really need.” We’ll let you search the web for pasta-making instructions, or you can use store-bought pappardelle to go with this hearty dish.

Note: You can do prepare the rib meat up to two days days in advance so long as you store the meat in its liquid so it doesn’t dry out.

Ingredients for short rib (serves 3-4 people)

• 3-4 short ribs, about 1 1/2 lbs each, seasoned with salt and pepper

• 1/2 cup red wine

• 1/2 yellow onion, chopped

• 3 celery stalks, chopped

• 1 carrot, chopped

• 1 clove garlic, smashed

• 2 qts beef stock

• 1 bunch thyme

• 1 bay leaf per rib

• 2 tbsp canola oil per rib

Directions for short rib

1. Heat a sauce pan over medium heat. Add oil, sear the rib on all sides until it is a deep brown with a nice crust on it (you may need to sear each rib separately).

2. Remove the ribs and set aside, draining off any fat or oil from the pan, but leaving any crusty bits stuck to the bottom — that is the beginning of your sauce.

3. Over medium-high heat, add the onions, carrots and celery. Allow them to char a little by not stirring them too often. Once they have nice color, add the garlic and deglaze with the wine.

4. Reduce the wine by 3/4 and add beef stock. Bring to a simmer, then add herbs and return the rib(s) to the pan. Reduce heat to low. Cover and let simmer for 3-4 hours. Option: If prefer using a slow cooker instead of the oven (Step 4 of directions for short rib), after everything is added to the pan, place it in the cooker and cook on low for 4-5 hours. In both cases, you want the meat to be tender, but not falling of the bone.

5. Once the short rib is cooked through, remove it, pull the bone out and use two forks to shred the meat. Next, strain the sauce over the top of it. Set aside.

Ingredients for pasta

• 1 lb pappardelle pasta

• 2 tbsp canola oil, plus 2 tsp

• 1/4 cup olives, roughly chopped (Use Taggiasca or Niçoise olives)

• 2 garlic cloves, sliced thinly

• Shredded short rib meat + sauce (see above)

• 1 pint red cherry tomatoes, halved

• 1 bunch Italian parsley, chopped

• 1/4 cup butter

• 1 tbsp olive oil for finishing

Directions for pasta

1. Bring a large pot of generously salted water to a boil, and in a small sauce pan, heat the short rib in its sauce over medium heat.

2. Cook the pappardelle until al dente (8-10 minutes for dry pasta or 3-4 minutes for fresh pasta). Strain the pasta and place it back in the pot. Toss with 2 tsp canola oil so it doesn’t stick, and set aside.

3. In a large sauté pan, heat remaining canola oil over medium high heat and add garlic, stirring constantly so it doesn’t burn. When the garlic releases its aroma, add tomatoes and cook for 1-2 minutes.

4. Add the short rib and sauce mixture and let the sauce reduce a little. Fold in the pappardelle and butter. Check the seasoning and add salt and pepper if needed.

5. Finish with olives and parsley. Plate it in a large bowl and drizzle a little olive oil over the top. Serve with warm focaccia.