Rascal Flatts signs on for extended engagement at the Venetian

Glenn Pinkerton/Las Vegas News Bureau

The superstar country trio of Gary LeVox, Jay DeMarcus and Joe Don Rooney—Rascal Flatts—is returning to Las Vegas for its third run in recent years, this time playing eight shows in October at the Venetian Theatre.

“Vegas just keeps pulling us back in,” said LeVox in this morning’s announcement. “Our previous two residencies were such an amazing experience and opportunity to connect with our fans on a more intimate level. I think moving over to The Venetian will provide a totally different setting and fan experience that we’re really excited about!”

In 2015 and 2016, Rascal Flatts performed similar special engagements at the Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel. Compared to that venue’s 4,000 capacity, the intimate and luxurious surroundings of the 1,800-seat Venetian Theatre are expected to provide a different concert-going experience. The Venetian also recently announced a six show run in September starring international pop-classical vocal group Il Divo.

Rascal Flatts – A Night to Shine will run October 6, 7, 11, 13, 14, 18, 20 and 21. Tickets start at $49 and go on sale June 2 at Ticketmaster.