Root Sports to be TV home of Vegas Golden Knights

AP Photo/John Locher

The television home of the Vegas Golden Knights will be Root Sports, a source confirmed Monday afternoon.

The team is expected to officially announce the partnership on Tuesday.

The regional sports network, owned by AT&T U-verse and DirecTV, is currently available on Dish Network (channel 414) and DirecTV (channel 683) with sports packages.

A spokesman for cable operator Cox Communications told the Las Vegas Sun he wasn't aware of any conversations to include Root Sports in the future. Root is currently not offered on Cox or CenturyLink's Prism TV service in Las Vegas.

Golden Knights’ owner Bill Foley has been steadfast in his mission to make the new NHL team a presence throughout the region.

“My primary goal is to make the Golden Knights the team of the Rockies,” Foley said in an interview with ESPN 1100 in April. “We are Las Vegas-based and we are home-grown, but my long term goal is to have media representation across our entire market area, which is Nevada, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming and Utah.”

This deal takes the team a step closer to that goal — Root Rocky Mountain reaches parts of Nevada, Idaho, Wyoming, Colorado, South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas and New Mexico.

The team recently announced its radio home would be Lotus broadcasting, with games airing on Fox Sports 1340-AM.

Sun reporter Chris Kudialis contributed to this report.