Schools locked down after nearby drive-by shooting

Two central valley elementary schools were locked down this morning after a nearby drive-by shooting by two people on mopeds, according to Metro and Clark County School District police.

Two people riding mopeds shot at a house about 6 a.m. at Lindell Road and Edna Avenue, near Sahara Avenue and Jones Boulevard, Metro Police said.

No one was injured in the shooting, but nearby Elaine Wynn and Dr. C Owen Roundy Elementary schools were locked down as a precaution, according to School District Police.

The schools were locked down for about 30 minutes and have since resumed normal activity, School District Police said.

Officers detained two suspects in the shooting, Metro Police said.