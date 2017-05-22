Security guard shoots, kills gunman at convenience store

A security guard shot and killed a man who walked into a convenience store with a gun this morning and opened fire, according to North Las Vegas Police.

Nobody else was injured.

The shooting happened about 5 a.m. at the 7-Eleven at the corner of Lake Mead Boulevard and Pecos Road, police said.

Robbery was not believed to be the motive, police said. It was not clear if the man had a target or was shooting randomly.

Officers arrived to find the man suffering from gunshot wounds, and he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No additional information was immediately available.