State Sen. Mark Manendo faces more harassment complaints, resigns chairmanship

CARSON CITY — More people are coming forward to allege a state senator from Las Vegas sexually harassed them this legislative session.

The leader of the Nevada Senate announced on Monday that Democratic Sen. Mark Manendo is resigning his chairmanship of the Senate Transportation Committee while an independent investigation into the complaints continues.

Manendo, through an attorney, has denied wrongdoing.

Senate Majority Leader Aaron Ford says he had hoped the review would be completed by Monday, two weeks after he disclosed it was under way.

But Ford says additional complaints against Manendo have since been filed with his office, requiring more time to complete the inquiry.

Ford says he is committed to conducting a thorough, fair investigation. He has declined to say who is conducting it.

The Democratic leader chose independent Sen. Patricia Farley to replace Manendo as chair.