NFL owners approve lease agreement for Raiders stadium in Las Vegas

Courtesy of MANICA Architecture

NFL owners today approved the Raiders’ lease agreement with the Las Vegas Stadium Authority, clearing one of the biggest hurdles in the team’s move to Southern Nevada.

A source confirmed the vote of the owners, who in March made the condition of approving the stadium lease part of their blessing of the franchise’s move in 2020.

The Stadium Authority voted unanimously in favor of the lease last week, avoiding a potential delay in the move had the lease not gone in front of NFL owners this week.

The 30-year lease agreement is between the Stadium Authority and the Raiders’ stadium events company. The team likely will contract with an established event company like Legends or AEG to bring in concerts and other sporting events beyond Raiders and UNLV football games.