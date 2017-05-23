Officers in Pahrump fatally shoot person while serving search warrant

Officers shot and killed a person in Pahrump early today while serving a search warrant, according to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies and detectives were conducting the search about 2 a.m. on Leslie Street in Pahrump, about 70 miles west of Las Vegas, officials said.

At least two officers fired rounds, striking and killing the person connected to the warrant, officials said. The person died at the scene.

The officers involved, who were not injured, were placed on paid administrative leave.

The Nye County sheriff is expected to provide further details on Thursday, officials said.