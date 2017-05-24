Ariana Grande suspends world tour, cancels some Euro stops

Chris Pizzello / Invision / AP

NEW YORK — Ariana Grande suspended her Dangerous Woman world tour and canceled several European shows Wednesday due to the deadly bombing at her concert in Manchester, England.

Shows Thursday and Friday in London were canceled, along with concerts through June 5 in Belgium, Poland, Germany and Switzerland. Refunds will be granted, the pop star's managers said in a statement. The tour was suspended to "further assess the situation and pay our proper respects" to the 22 dead and dozens injured in Monday's suicide attack in the northern England town.

Grande's tour is to pick up June 7 in Paris, followed by several more countries in Europe before moving on to Latin America, Asia and elsewhere.

"We ask at this time that we all continue to support the city of Manchester and all those families affected by this cowardice and senseless act of violence. Our way of life has once again been threatened but we will overcome this together," the statement said.

Grande, who reportedly is in Boca Raton, Florida, with her family, has kept a low profile since the blast. An 8-year-old girl was among the dead. Grande took to Twitter afterward to say she was "broken" and "i don't have words."

The tour also features rapper BIA, whose real name is Bianca Landrau, and singer Victoria Monet.

Some bands — including Blondie and Take That — canceled shows after the blast but representatives for several music acts — including Celine Dion, Shawn Mendes, Guns N' Roses and Phil Collins — said they will honor their European dates this summer.