Police report: Coach touched girl inappropriately while massaging injured leg

A 15-year-old girl said her soccer coach touched her inappropriately as he massaged her injured leg during a practice, according to a North Las Vegas Police report.

Agustin Ramirez-Rodriguez, 54, was arrested last week on two counts of lewdness with a child under 16, police said.

The incident allegedly happened at Hartke Park on May 16, the same day the girl’s mother contacted police, according to the arrest report.

During soccer practice, the girl told Ramirez-Rodriguez, an independent league coach, she hurt her leg, police said.

He took her to his car and began massaging her while applying an ointment, the police report said. The girl said he began massaging higher on her leg and touched her genital area, even though she repeatedly told him “it did not hurt that high,” the report said.

She left the vehicle, but Ramirez-Rodriguez told her he needed to massage her two more times and that he could meet her over the weekend, police said.

The girl called her mother, who picked up her crying daughter about a half hour after dropping her off at the park, police said.

In an interview with detectives on May 17, Ramirez-Rodriguez said he massaged the girl but denied inappropriately touching her, police said. He later said “he could have touched her where (the girl) had indicated,” the report said.