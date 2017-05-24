Would-be Las Vegas carjacker foiled by car’s stick shift

A standard transmission stunted a man's attempted carjacking in the central valley last month, and now detectives are looking for him, according to Metro Police.

The would-be carjacker pulled the victim from the car, entered it, and then likely had a surprising realization that the vehicle was not automatic, police said. Instead of driving away, he fled on foot.

Officers were dispatched about 7 p.m. April 13 to a back area of a businesses in the 3300 block of West Desert Inn Road, near Valley View Boulevard, police said.

The suspect, who also had the misfortune of being caught on surveillance images, was described as a Hispanic man in his 30s, police said. He stands about 5 feet, 11 inches, and wore a white, short-sleeved shirt and blue pants, police said.

Anyone with information can call police at 702-828-2639 or 702-828-2640. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.