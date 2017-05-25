At least 5 taken to hospitals after school bus, SUV crash

Related Story 15 students injured when school bus overturns; driver of car killed in crash

At least five people were taken to area hospitals after a crash this morning involving a school bus and an SUV, according to Metro Police.

Nine of about 37 students on the Clark County School District bus and the driver suffered minor injuries, police and county officials said. Three students were taken to area hospitals, police said.

The woman driving the SUV was taken to University Medical Center with critical injuries, police said. An infant also suffered unknown injuries, police said.

The accident happened about 8:40 a.m. near Fort Apache and Post roads in the west valley. The intersection was closed.

Any parents headed to the scene to pick up their children should meet at 6145 South Fort Apache Road, on the west side of the Pressed for Juice shop, police said.

This is the second school bus crash involving injuries this month.

On May 4, 15 students were taken to hospitals after a bus overturned in a crash with a car near Nellis Boulevard and Carey Avenue. The driver of the car was killed and a 10-year-old passenger was critically injured, police said.