Las Vegas team headed to nationals in paramedic competition

Ambulances weaved and drove in reverse through obstacle courses Wednesday at Sam Boyd Stadium in a competition that tested medics’ driving abilities and critical-thinking skills as they simulated treating and transporting patients.

Two-person teams from six states went through nine courses and treated a mannequin and live-patient actor.

“It’s a big honor for Las Vegas to host a friendly competition to test our paramedics skills in high-pressure situations,” Scott White, Regional Director of American Medical Response and MedicWest Ambulance said in a news release.

The competition, organized by AMR and MedicWest, commemorated the 43rd annual AMR week. About 70 teams from Nevada, Arizona, Mississippi, Texas, New Mexico and Kansas participated.

A Las Vegas team, Cameron Seisan and Jon Clark, placed first and will move on, along with the second-place winners from Jackson, Miss., to a national competition in August in Colorado, organizers said.

More than 160,000 patients are transported in AMR and MedicWest ambulances in Clark County each year. The company employs about 800 people and operates more than 100 ambulances here.