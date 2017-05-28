Recipe: Chile verde omelet

Courtesy of J. Rick Martin

Potato pairing Crispy breakfast potatoes are the perfect side dish. You can even dice up extra poblano and onion to cook down with a little salt as a topping.

Breakfast for dinner just got more interesting. This omelet has the mild bite of poblano pepper, the rich savoriness of fall-apart pork, salty and creamy cheese and bright and tangy tomatillo salsa. You might recognize the poblano from its usual role as a vehicle for gooey filling in classic chile relleno, but this egg pairing really lets the veggie shine.

If you have your own killer recipe for carnitas, this is the time to use it. If not, call your favorite Mexican restaurant and place an order. It’s a shortcut much like picking up rice from your sushi joint when you want to make quick and tasty rolls at home: half takeout, half home cooking.

Ingredients and directions for salsa (makes 2 servings)

• 8 oz fresh tomatillos, peeled

• 2 oz white onion, peeled and sliced

• 3 garlic cloves, peeled

• 1/2 small jalapeño, de-stemmed

• 1/2 tsp kosher salt

• 1/2 oz cilantro

• 1/4 cup heavy cream

1. In a small saucepan, place the tomatillos, white onion, garlic cloves and jalapeño. Add enough water to cover and bring to a boil. Simmer until tomatillos turn pale green.

2. Discard the water and place all cooked ingredients in a blender. Add the salt and cilantro and blend until fully incorporated.

3. Add heavy cream and continue blending for an additional 5 seconds.

Ingredients and directions for omelet (makes 1 serving)

• 2 eggs

• 1 oz poblano pepper, diced and sautéed

• 3 oz carnitas or pulled pork

• 4 oz Oaxaca cheese, shredded

• 3 oz tomatillo salsa

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees and a nonstick frying pan over medium heat.

2. Crack eggs into a bowl and scramble.

3. Pour eggs into pan, making sure to get full coverage, and let cook for a few seconds. Add diced pepper, pork and half the cheese.

4. Fold eggs over at halfway point to form an omelet and cook through, flipping at least once to give some color to both sides.

5. Place omelet on plate and garnish with tomatillo salsa and the rest of the cheese. Place the dish in hot oven for about 2 minutes, or until cheese is melted.