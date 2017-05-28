Southern Nevada officials coming down on Airbnb, HomeAway

LAS VEGAS — Code officers in southern Nevada plan to crackdown on illegal short-term home rentals for Memorial Day weekend.

Officials are expecting thousands of tourists to come to Las Vegas for the holiday, some of which may be staying in homes listed on services such as Airbnb and HomeAway. Home rentals for periods less than 30 days are illegal in unincorporated Clark County.

Homeowners caught in violations can be fined $1,000 a day.

Reports say the action in Clark County is meant to keep neighborhoods quiet. A news release from the County states that services create more congestion, traffic, trash and noise in residential neighborhoods.

A Clark County spokesman says code officers will be checking on homes where complaints have been filed.