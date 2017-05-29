Police: Tiger Woods arrested in Florida for DUI

Lynne Sladky / AP File
In this Dec. 3, 2016, file photo, Tiger Woods reacts after hitting from the fairway during the third round at the Hero World Challenge golf tournament, in Nassau, Bahamas. Police say golf great Tiger Woods has been arrested on a DUI charge in Florida. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says on its website that Woods was booked into a county jail around 7 a.m. on Monday, May 29, 2017.
By Associated Press
Monday, May 29, 2017 | 9:11 a.m.
Palm Beach County Sheriuff's office via AP
This image provided by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office on Monday, May 29, 2017, shows Tiger Woods. Police in Florida say Tiger Woods has been arrested for DUI. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says on its website that the golf great was arrested Monday and booked at about 7 a.m.
JUPITER, Fla. — Police say golf great Tiger Woods has been arrested on a DUI charge in Florida.
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says on its website that Woods was booked into a county jail around 7 a.m. on Monday.
Jail records show Woods had been arrested by police in Jupiter. He was released just before 11 a.m. on his own recognizance. He has been charged under a Driving Under the Influence statute.
No other details were immediately available. Messages left for a Jupiter police spokeswoman were not immediately returned.
Join the Discussion:
Check this out for a full explanation of our conversion to the LiveFyre commenting system and instructions on how to sign up for an account.
Full comments policy