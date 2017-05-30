Fatal shooting investigated in North Las Vegas

A suspect opened fire and killed a man inside a car in a North Las Vegas neighborhood this afternoon, according to city police.

Police and medics were dispatched about 2:20 p.m. to the 2800 block of Holmes Street, near Cheyenne Avenue and Civic Center Drive, police spokeswoman Sgt. Ann Cavaricci said.

The victim was shot several times, Cavaricci said. His body was halfway lying outside a black Nissan Versa with California license plates.

Detectives, who were seen scouring the neighborhood, had little information as of 4 p.m., but Cavaricci said they believe the suspect and the shooter may have known each other and investigators weren’t considering the shooting to be random.

No arrests had been made and suspect description wasn't immediately available.

It’s worrisome to police that gunfire would erupted in the middle of the day, Cavaricci said.

“(It’s) Definitely a concern for us,” she said. “It’s broad daylight. Whoever it was is not concerned so much about the safety of anyone who was around in the neighborhood, and that’s an issue.”

The neighborhood is densely populated and people gathered outside the yellow tape while police addressed the media.

A man who lives across the street from the shooting said he didn’t hear or see anything.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.