Geothermal company plans to cease service in Reno

CARSON CITY — A small geothermal energy company that has served the Reno area with heat and hot water since 1983 is calling it quits.

Nevada Geothermal Utility Co. has applied to the state Public Utilities Commission to end its business by July 1. It serves 104 customers in a subdivision, and service is available from another provider.

Bruce Henry, director of the utility, said the company experienced a disruption that caused extensive outages to customers in 2015.

After that, the company looked at installing a new distribution system, which would have cost $4 million and required a rate hike, officials said.

Harvey said in the company’s application to the PUC that “it is financially untenable to continue providing the level of cost-effective service that our customers expect.”

The PUC has set a pre-hearing conference for June 9.