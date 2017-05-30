Henderson woman booked on murder charge in mother’s death

A 65-year-old woman is dead and her daughter is under arrest after a domestic violence incident in Henderson this afternoon, according to city police.

Carly Kalbfleisch, 26, was booked into the Henderson Detention Center on one count of murder, police said.

Officers and medical personnel were called about 12:20 p.m. to the 3700 block of Via Gaetano Street, near Bermuda Road and Liberty Heights Avenue, police said.

The older woman died from injuries sustained in the incident, police said.

Further details were not immediately available.