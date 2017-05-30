World Series of Poker tournament opens at the Rio

The 48th Annual World Series of Poker kicks off 54 days of play in Las Vegas on Tuesday.

Tens of thousands of poker fans will flock to Sin City to compete for millions of dollars in prize money and 74 champion bracelets.

The event runs through July 22 at the Rio All-Suite Hotel and Casino. Buy-ins range from $333 to $111,111.

The tournament's marquee event, referred to as the Main Event, begins July 8. This year, the event is going back to crowning its Main Event champion in July, eliminating the recent tradition of having a months-long break between the time when the final nine-player table is set and when the winner is determined.

Over 107,000 people entered the tournament in 2016. Qui Nguyen, a Vietnam native, won the Main Event's $8 million first prize.