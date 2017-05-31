Truck pulling into parking lot hits, kills woman on sidewalk

A woman was killed Tuesday night when a semitractor-trailer accidentally ran over her while pulling into a parking lot in the central valley, according to Metro Police.

The semitrailer jumped a curb and hit the 53-year-old woman, who was in either a chair or bedroll on a sidewalk, Sgt. Paul McCullough said.

The woman, who appeared to be homeless, was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

The accident happened about 11:45 p.m. at a business near Flamingo Road and Maryland Parkway.

The truck driver stayed at the scene and did not show any signs of impairment, police said.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office will identify the woman after her family has been notified.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.