Best Bets: Paul Anka, So You Think You Can Dance, the Emerge benefit show and more for your Las Vegas weekend

The Sun brought you some rich conversations this week with two of the superstars playing the Strip this weekend—Harry Connick Jr. and Joe Walsh—but those guys are just a sample of what’s coming up in Las Vegas in the next few days.

PAUL ANKA The legendary entertainer — and the only artist with a song in Billboard’s Hot 100 in seven consecutive decades — is back at the Smith Center’s Reynolds Hall. He recently told the South Bend Tribune that his earlier days in Vegas contributed to his growth as a songwriter: “I started with Sophie Tucker at the Sahara Hotel in 1959. Then I was there with the Rat Pack at the Sands (Hotel) in 1960. All of that gave me a different gravitas. Then writing things like ‘The Tonight Show’ theme and (the theme for the1962 film) ‘The Longest Day.’ The word was out that I had the legs to last if I worked at my craft.” Nov. 17, info at thesmithcenter.com.

SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE The current live tour version of the popular talent competition show brings the top 10 finalists from the 14th season to the Pearl at the Palms Friday night. Special guests include all-stars Jasmine Harper, who’s worked with Beyoncé and Taylor Swift, and Marko Germar, who’s seen stage time with Jennifer Lopez. Nov. 17, info at palms.com.

DAVID SPADE & RAY ROMANO Of all the various visiting standups who move through the Terry Fator Theatre as part of the Mirage’s Aces of Comedy series, the one-two punch of favorite TV funnymen Spade and Romano presents a unique show experience. Get a double dose of laughs (and lots of sarcasm) Friday and Saturday. Nov. 17-18, info at mirage.com.

EMERGE BENEFIT The first-year Emerge Impact + Music Conference was rescheduled from November to April, but the organizers are bringing a group of their up-and-coming artists — White Reaper, Mondo Cozmo and Grandson along with Las Vegas’ own Mike Xavier, B. Rose and Sabriel — to Brooklyn Bowl for a one-night mini-fest with proceeds going to the Las Vegas Victims Fund. November 18, info at brooklynbowl.com.

BRUNCH TO BROADWAY Tony Award-nominated Las Vegas residents Robert Torti and DeLee Lively-Torti have worked on too many stage and screen productions to count. They’re bringing their many years of experience to the Rocks Lounge at Red Rock Resort for a Sunday matinee production packed with the most beloved Broadway songs performed by Eric Jordan Young, Brandon Nix, Ashley Fuller and others backed by a five-piece band directed by Angela Chan. Nov. 19, info at stationcasinoslive.com.