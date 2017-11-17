Former Clark coach charged with felony lewdness with child

A former Clark High School soccer coach was arrested on Thursday for allegedly trying to hug and kiss a 14-year-old female student on campus last month, according to Clark County School District police and court records.

Juan Alfredo Chavez, 25, who coached the boys’ junior varsity team, was booked without bail at the Clark County Detention Center on one count of felony lewdness committed by an adult with a child over 14 and under 15 years of age, police said.

Chavez was a volunteer not employed with the district, but had passed a background check that allowed him to coach and have contact with students, police said. He began coaching at the school in late 2010.

The alleged incident with the female student occurred about 5 p.m. on Oct. 20 near the school's baseball field, 4291 Pennwood Ave, Capt. Ken Young said.

It wasn’t immediately clear when the incident was reported or by whom, but court records show that the case was filed on Nov. 3.

The Clark County District Attorney's Office approve an arrest warrant on Nov. 8, and Chavez was arrested by school police detectives without further incident at his residence on Thursday, court records show.

School District officials have removed him from its list of approved coaches, police said. This was the first sexual misconduct arrest of the school year, Young said.

Further details were not released.