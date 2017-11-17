Las Vegas Sun

November 18, 2017

Gorman, Liberty win region titles, will face off again in state semifinals

L.E. Baskow

Liberty players celebrate their win over Green Valley with a haka dance following their Sunrise Regional Championship game, Friday, Nov. 17, 2017.

Liberty Defeats Green Valley

Liberty head coach Richard Muraco calls plays versus Green Valley during their Sunrise Regional Championship game on Friday, Nov. 17, 2017. Launch slideshow »

The high school state football semifinals will feature the matchup many expected: Liberty against Bishop Gorman High.

Liberty beat visiting Green Valley 32-10 tonight for its eighth straight Sunrise Regional championship to earn a spot in next Friday’s semifinals at 3 p.m. at Rancho. Gorman, the eight-time defending state champions, topped Arbor View 42-7 tonight for the Sunset championship.

The semifinals will be a rematch of last year’s state title game, where Gorman beat Liberty 84-8 for its third straight undefeated season and mythical national championship.

Check back later for more coverage from tonight’s regional championships.

Ray Brewer can be reached at 702-990-2662 or [email protected]. Follow Ray on Twitter at twitter.com/raybrewer21