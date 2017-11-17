Gorman, Liberty win region titles, will face off again in state semifinals

The high school state football semifinals will feature the matchup many expected: Liberty against Bishop Gorman High.

Liberty beat visiting Green Valley 32-10 tonight for its eighth straight Sunrise Regional championship to earn a spot in next Friday’s semifinals at 3 p.m. at Rancho. Gorman, the eight-time defending state champions, topped Arbor View 42-7 tonight for the Sunset championship.

The semifinals will be a rematch of last year’s state title game, where Gorman beat Liberty 84-8 for its third straight undefeated season and mythical national championship.

