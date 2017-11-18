Over 100 fire personnel respond to fire in auto yard Friday night

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue

A blaze ravaged through vehicles, trash and brush in and near a central valley auto storage yard Friday night, according to Las Vegas Fire & Rescue.

Roughly 100 fire department personnel responded to the incident in which no buildings caught fire and no one was injured near Industrial Road near Western Avenue, officials said.

Dozens of the more than 100 vehicles in the lot ignited, a photo released by officials shows.

Crews originally responded to a brush and trash blaze along railroad tracks in the area about 6:30 p.m.

But arriving firefighters were flagged down by an employee of the auto yard, who reported that there was a fire at the end of the property and that four vehicles were in flames, officials said.

The fire began to push toward the facility’s main building and two large fuel storage tanks, and crews were concerned that the high winds could launch torched embers through rooftops in the area, prompting them to request more fighting power, officials said.

The fire was under control about 8:15 p.m. and crews remained at the scene overnight to ensure that it wouldn’t reignite, officials said.

It wasn’t clear how many total vehicles caught fire or how much monetary damage was caused, officials said. The incident remains under investigation.