Henderson Police seek ‘dangerous’ escapee from mental health facility

Henderson Police

Henderson Police say they are searching for a “dangerous” man who escaped a local mental health facility and carjacked a motorist today.

Daniel Heller, 30, “has violent tendencies and is suicidal and has had guns in the past,” police said in a news release.

Heller was last seen about 10 a.m. driving a stolen 2013 Honda Accord near Seven Hills Drive and St. Rose Parkway, police said. The car is beige and has Nevada handicap plates E1801.

Heller is about 6 feet, 2 inches tall, about 200 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes, police said.

Anyone who spots him should not approach him and call 911, police said.

No additional details were immediately available.