Man dead, girlfriend arrested in east valley domestic dispute

An argument between a couple in an east valley home Tuesday morning was followed by a cry for help after a man was stabbed, according to Metro Police.

A homeowner who rented a room to the couple summoned first responders about 3:45 a.m. to the 3600 block of Diamond Head Drive, near Pecos and Bonanza roads, police said.

There they found a man who’d been mortally wounded, and his girlfriend, Melissa Barnes, who had to be hospitalized with superficial cuts and because she’d taken a “large amount” of medication, police said. The 30-year-old woman is facing a murder count.

The homeowners told detectives that they’d first heard the couple arguing but that the argument turned into a plea for help from the man several minutes later, police said.

The homeowners had attempted to provide medical aid before medics arrived to take the man to University Medical Center where he later died, police said.

It wasn’t immediately clear when detectives believe Barnes took the medication.

She was booked in absentia at the Clark County Detention Center.

Further details were not immediately available.