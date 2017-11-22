Police: Slain detective shot day before grand jury testimony

BALTIMORE — Baltimore's police commissioner says a detective killed last week was slain a day before he was set to testify in a corruption probe into activities of indicted police officers.

Commissioner Kevin Davis announced the revelation Wednesday, a week after the detective was shot in the head in a vacant lot.

Rumors have been running rampant in Baltimore about the unsolved case.

Davis emphasizes that Detective Sean Suiter was not the target of any criminal investigation. But he says Suiter was scheduled to testify before a grand jury "the day after he was murdered."

The grand jury is investigating a group of Baltimore officers who worked together on a firearms crime task force and have been charged with stealing money, property and narcotics from people over two years.