Boy 8, in serious condition after being struck on bike in Henderson

Friday, Nov. 24, 2017 | 3:32 p.m.
An 8-year-old boy on a bicycle suffered a serious head injury when he was hit by a car in a Henderson neighborhood this afternoon, according to city police.
Officers and medics were dispatched about 2:15 p.m. to Silver Springs Parkway and Tomahawk Drive, near Gibson Elementary School, spokesman Officer Scott Williams said.
An initial investigation determined that the boy was riding his bike through a crosswalk when he was struck by a small car, Williams said.
The boy was rushed to University Medical Center in serious condition, Williams said. The driver was cooperating with police.
Further details were not immediately available