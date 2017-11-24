Boy 8, in serious condition after being struck on bike in Henderson

An 8-year-old boy on a bicycle suffered a serious head injury when he was hit by a car in a Henderson neighborhood this afternoon, according to city police.

Officers and medics were dispatched about 2:15 p.m. to Silver Springs Parkway and Tomahawk Drive, near Gibson Elementary School, spokesman Officer Scott Williams said.

An initial investigation determined that the boy was riding his bike through a crosswalk when he was struck by a small car, Williams said.

The boy was rushed to University Medical Center in serious condition, Williams said. The driver was cooperating with police.

Further details were not immediately available