Renovations set to begin at Boulder Beach Campground

A $3.4 million renovation at a Lake Mead National Recreation Area campground is scheduled to begin next week.

The National Park Service says work on the five-month construction project at Boulder Beach Campground will begin Monday.

The planned improvements include renovations of 73 campsites and installation of new sanitation and potable water refill stations. Campground roads will also be repaved.

Lake Mead National Recreation Area Superintendent Lizette Richardson says the campground has been recognized as one of the top 50 in the West. She says the project "will modernize and enhance the visitor experience even more while reducing deferred maintenance."