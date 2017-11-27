Raiders stadium by the numbers: What to expect at the new jewel just off the Strip

The Raiders will not play in Las Vegas for almost three more years, but the team took its next major step toward moving to Southern Nevada on Nov. 13, when it broke ground on its new stadium.

Raiders owner Mark Davis hosted a lavish ceremony and after-party attended by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval, as well as legendary Raiders players Howie Long and Jim Plunkett.

Within five to seven weeks, crews will begin digging the massive hole in which the stadium’s foundation will sit. General contractors Mortenson and McCarthy are expected to complete the stadium in time for the Raiders to begin playing the 2020 season in Las Vegas.

The stadium also will become the new home of the UNLV football team. Sam Boyd Stadium, the current home of the Rebels, will close when the Raiders stadium opens.

What can you expect at the new jewel just off the Strip? We take a closer look at the stadium, by the numbers ...

• 31: number of months it will take to build

• $1.8 billion: the cost of constructing the stadium, believed to be the second-most expensive in American history, behind Los Angeles.

• $750 million: the amount of public funding given to the Raiders by the state of Nevada toward the stadium. It is the largest investment of taxpayer money in a stadium project in American history.

• $600 million: the loan secured by the Raiders from Bank of America to help finance their portion of stadium construction.

• 10: number of levels in the stadium.

• 225 feet: the height of the stadium, according to plans submitted by the Raiders.

• 100: reported number of luxury suites to be built in the new stadium.

• 65,000: the amount of seats expected to be included in the stadium.

• 2,400: the number of on-site parking spaces at the stadium. Most of these will be reserved for players, coaches, team staff and luxury-suite holders.

• 16,000: the number of parking spaces required by Clark County code for a 65,000-seat stadium. By next fall, the Raiders must present a plan to county commissioners on how they will make up the gap in needed parking.

• $3,846: average cost of a personal seat license (PSL) in the 65,000-seat stadium it would take to reach $250 million. A family of four would need to spend $15,384 on PSLs for the right to buy season tickets.

• $250 million: the amount the Raiders need to generate from PSL sales in order to meet their budget for the stadium.

• $100: amount of deposit for a PSL, which is required in order to buy a season ticket. The cost of the PSLs at the Raiders Stadium has not yet been announced.

• 50,000: number of PSL deposits received by the Raiders thus far.

• 29%: share of PSL deposits from California.

• 43%: share of PSL deposits from Nevada.

• $500: the cheapest PSL in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the new Atlanta Falcons stadium opened this season. This is for a seat in the corner of the upper deck.

• $45,000: the most expensive PSL in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. This is for a seat on the 50-yard line in the lower bowl. These PSLs sold out.

• 38%: amount of total work hours dedicated to women and minority workers in constructing the new stadium in the Raiders’ proposed community benefits plan. The plan is required by Senate Bill 1, which authorized public investment in the stadium. It is not subject to approval by anyone by the Raiders.

• 15%: the share of small businesses required by state law to receive subcontracting work on building the new stadium.

• 55%: share of total work hours dedicated to women and minority workers in operating the new stadium in the Raiders proposed community benefits plan.